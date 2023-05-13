‘Everything I prayed for…’: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Flamboyant politician Raghav Chadha has dropped some charming picture with actress Parineeti Chopra after the duo got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi.

“Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the pictures.

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

Parineeti also took to Instagram and shared similar picture while announcing the news of their engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

This is the first time that either Parineeti or Raghav has made their relationship public.

Their ceremony was attended by many dignitaries, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann,Priyanka Chopra,Manish Malhotra, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and many others from the world of entertainment and politics.

The ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.

