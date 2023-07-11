Ex-contestant Aarti Singh talks about Bigg Boss OTT 2

In a recent episode, Cyrus Broacha said that he couldn’t deal with the pressure of being inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to make an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman Khan told him that he didn’t have that option until the time the audience voted him out.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh talks about Cyrus. She says, “It can be draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies — in not giving up. They don’t have to prove anything to anyone; it’s their own journey. Even I had experienced panic attacks. But one has to be stronger than any given situation. I’m sure he will fight it.”