Ex-film censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The filmmaker was 76 and had been suffering from liver cirrhosis.

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According to sources, his last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz at 3 pm today. A statement shared by his family read, "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June, 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held at 3 pm today at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid him a final farewell."

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Nihalani had been a familiar name in the Hindi film industry for decades, both as a film producer and as the former chairman of the CBFC. He began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production, Haathkadi, was released in 1982, followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985. His most notable contribution came in 1986 when he produced Ilzaam, which marked Govinda's acting debut. A year later, he produced Aag Hi Aag, which launched Chunky Pandey into Hindi cinema.

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Over the years, Nihalani went on to back several commercial entertainers, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. He also served with the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for almost three decades before resigning in 2009. He was ousted as the CBFC chief on August 11, 2017, following which Prasoon Joshi was appointed to the position.

Nihalani became one of the most talked-about CBFC chiefs due to his views and comments on film censorship and controversial big-screen releases. He is survived by his wife Nita and their three sons, Deepesh, Vishal and Chirag.