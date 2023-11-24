Exploring the lost glory of Nalanda

An exhilarating journey through India’s past with the charismatic actor and host Maniesh Paul is currently underway in the eight-part docu-series History Hunter. The upcoming episode available November 27 onwards on Discovery Channel and discovery+ will unearth the mystery behind the disappearance of the then internationally acclaimed Nalanda University.

Established in the 5th century BC during the time of Buddha, Nalanda stood as a beacon of knowledge. Despite its historical significance, the world only discovered this educational marvel in the 19th century, leaving Maniesh to question, “Why?”

Seeking answers on Nalanda’s destruction, Maniesh reveals, “It also said that only 10 per cent of the university area has been excavated so far.” He continues, “This means that a significant portion of Nalanda University is yet to be excavated and explored. Perhaps these secrets are yet to be unearthed from here.”

Maniesh highlights a significant aspect that made Nalanda susceptible to external threats, playing a crucial role in its decline. He explains, “Another reason for the decline of Nalanda that has come to light is the rise of tantra Buddhism. It led to disagreement amongst monks themselves and perhaps also why the locals and kings also stopped supporting the university.”