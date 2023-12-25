Extra special

It’s the sparkly season, and our Christmas spirits are high! The new parents of B-town who never fail to serve some major couple goals are planning to do the same. Actor Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth opened up about their Christmas plans, and it’s more special this year as they are celebrating it with their cute little munchkin, Vaayu!

Ishita says, “This year, Christmas is all about family. Currently, we’re in Goa, and we’ll be back in Mumbai for the celebration. I’m thrilled for Vaayu’s first Christmas, and the memories captured with our Christmas tree will be cherished. Recreating the special moments my dad made for me, I feel like I’m carrying on the legacy. Excitement fills the air as we prepare for this festive season.” Vatsal adds, “This year, Christmas will be very special because we will be celebrating it not only for us but also for Vaayu! We decorated a beautiful Christmas tree at our place, and we are planning to invite friends over for dinner.”