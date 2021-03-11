‘Extraction’ pulled me out of the ‘Sarahgarhi’ heart-break, says Randeep Hooda

As his film Extraction, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, completed two years of its release on Sunday, actor Randeep Hooda recalled how the film pulled him out of the Battle of Saragarhi heart-break. It was in 2020 when Extraction released digitally and the Randeep-starrer Battle of Saragarhi, a historical, couldn’t see the light of the day in the cinemas, as it was shelved.

Randeep said: “It was Extraction that pulled me out of the Sarahgarhi heartbreak. Three years of hard work fizzled away and I was on the verge of giving up.”

He said Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman, pulled him out of a ‘personal and professional slump’.

Randeep added: “One could say that the West came to my rescue and extracted me out of a personal and professional slump. Always be grateful to Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers for it. I wish them the best for Extraction 2. — IANS