Eyes on the prize

At the International Emmy Awards 2023 Medal Ceremony, Netflix proudly stands with Shefali Shah and Vir Das, its distinguished nominees.

Shefali Shah, nominated for her powerful portrayal in Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix. Vir Das, with his groundbreaking special Vir Das: Landing on Netflix, showcases the potential of comedy to transcend geographical limitations. Also, Jim Sarbh is representing India for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys.

As the awards ceremony approaches, fans hold their breath in eager anticipation of their triumphant victory!