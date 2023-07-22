Family drama

Rajan Shahi, the producer, is gearing up to launch a new show called Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. The series revolves around the lives of three sisters, with the eldest sister taking on the role of the family’s breadwinner. Despite her achievements, she faces judgment for remaining unmarried at the age of 35. On the other hand, the protagonist maintains her belief that someday she will meet Mr Right.