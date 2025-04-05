DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Family, friends pay last respects to Hindi cinema legend Manoj Kumar

Family, friends pay last respects to Hindi cinema legend Manoj Kumar

The veteran actor-filmmaker died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:12 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File image of Bollywood Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar. PTI
Advertisement

Family and close friends from the Hindi movie industry, including Ashoke Pandit, Prem Chopra and others, paid their final respects to late actor Manoj Kumar at his residence here on Saturday.

The veteran actor-filmmaker died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87.

A photo of a young Kumar was placed at the entrance of his building premises for everyone to offer their last respects.

Advertisement

An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Kumar decorated in tri-colour flowers left the actor's residence at about 10:30 am for the funeral, to be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu.

On Friday, veteran actors Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan with her brother Sajid Khan, and others arrived at Kumar's residence to offer their condolences.

Advertisement

Kumar was known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films like "Shaheed", "Upkar", “Purab Aur Paschim” and “Roti, Kapda aur Makaan”, among others.

Born Harikrishan Goswami into a Punjabi Hindu family in Abbottabad town (Pakistan) in undivided India, Kumar's family migrated to Delhi in 1947, the year of India's Independence.

He completed his graduation from Delhi University's Hindu College before shifting to Mumbai to pursue a career in movies.

Some of Kumar's other notable movies included "Himalaya Ki God Mein”, “Do Badan”,  “Patthar Ke Sanam”, "Hariyali Aur Raasta”, "Kranti", and others.

He is survived by his two sons and wife Shashi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper