Family time for Manas

Family time for Manas


.
Updated At : 11:17 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Manas Shah, who has been a part of shows like Humari Devrani, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Tulsi—Hamari Badi Sayani, is disappointed that his last show went off air so soon, but he plans to utilise this time off with his family.

Asked if he would be travelling during this time, he said, “I am not very fond of travelling. I am more of a homebody. I prefer staying in rather than constantly being on the move. For me, spending quality time with my loved ones is more important, whether at home or while travelling. So, I don’t mind where I am as long as I am with the people who matter.”

“Over the past 6-8 months, I had switched to intermittent fasting, started sleeping early, and waking up early—it had become a proper routine. But due to my shooting schedule, everything got disturbed. Now, I really want to get things back on track and focus on my health again,” he said.

