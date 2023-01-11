Fans of Tollywood superstars Ajith and Vijay clash as their films release on same day

ANI

Madurai, January 11

A huge ruckus erupted outside a movie theatre in Tamil Nadu's Koyambedu as excited fans of Tollywood actors Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay came to blows at Chennai's popular Rohini Theatre post midnight on Wednesday.

The fans of the two superstars of the South had gathered in large numbers to watch Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' and both were released on the same day after eight years.

Amid the ruckus, the fans tore off and shredded the movie posters of the two superstars. Vijay's fans tore the movie posters of Ajith's 'Thunivu' while the fans of the latter ripped the 'Varisu' posters.

A video from outside the movie theatre went viral showing the two sets of fans damaging hoardings at several locations. The police said it even resorted to a mild baton charge to remove the feuding fans.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Bharath Kumar, an Ajith fan, succumbed to injuries after he jumped from a slow-moving lorry in a moment of excitement around the release of 'Thunivu', on Poonamallee highways near the Rohini theatre, the police informed.

"Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film's 1 am show at the theatre," Koyembedu police said in a tweet.

Thunivu is H Vinoth-directed heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. It is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Vijay-starter 'Varisu', a family drama, stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha.

'Varisu' is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.