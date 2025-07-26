'Fantastic Four: First Steps' rockets to USD 56 million, almost catches Superman

Let’s be honest, Marvel fans have been waiting for this one. And now that ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is finally out, the MCU’s first family is making waves in all the right ways. The film stormed into theatres on July 25 and pulled off something pretty impressive: USD 56 million opening day.

That’s just a hair behind James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, which kicked off with USD 56.5 million. Close call? Oh yeah. But more importantly, it’s a sign of just how much buzz this reboot is generating.

Third-biggest debut of 2025 so far

To put things into perspective, ‘First Steps’ currently holds the third-highest opening day of the year, right behind ‘A Minecraft Movie’ (USD 57.11M) and ahead of Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ reboot (USD 55.94M). That’s no small feat, especially for a franchise that’s had, let’s say… a complicated past.

Compared to the 2015 version (remember that one?) which made USD 25.6 million on day one, this is a massive leap forward. Even the original 2005 ‘Fantastic Four’ debuted at USD 56 million, so we’re seeing this MCU edition come full circle, with a little extra flair.

Who’s watching?

Interestingly, the audience leaned heavily adult. According to PostTrak, only 7 per cent of viewers were kids under 12, while a whopping 93 per cent were general audiences. Meanwhile, ‘Superman’ pulled in more family traffic (about 31 per cent parents and children). So clearly, Marvel is banking on grown-up nostalgia just as much as superpowered action.

Star power

Of course, the cast is part of the magic. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards? Say less. Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinns and Ebon Moss-Bachrach round out the core four, with Julia Garner turning heads as a mysterious version of Silver Surfer. Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, ‘First Steps’ feels like a confident MCU handshake, not just a reboot, but a rebirth.