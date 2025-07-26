DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' rockets to USD 56 million, almost catches Superman

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' rockets to USD 56 million, almost catches Superman

The film currently holds the third-highest opening day of the year, right behind ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ahead of Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ reboot
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Let’s be honest, Marvel fans have been waiting for this one. And now that ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is finally out, the MCU’s first family is making waves in all the right ways. The film stormed into theatres on July 25 and pulled off something pretty impressive: USD 56 million opening day.

Advertisement

That’s just a hair behind James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, which kicked off with USD 56.5 million. Close call? Oh yeah. But more importantly, it’s a sign of just how much buzz this reboot is generating.

Third-biggest debut of 2025 so far

Advertisement

To put things into perspective, ‘First Steps’ currently holds the third-highest opening day of the year, right behind ‘A Minecraft Movie’ (USD 57.11M) and ahead of Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ reboot (USD 55.94M). That’s no small feat, especially for a franchise that’s had, let’s say… a complicated past.

Compared to the 2015 version (remember that one?) which made USD 25.6 million on day one, this is a massive leap forward. Even the original 2005 ‘Fantastic Four’ debuted at USD 56 million, so we’re seeing this MCU edition come full circle, with a little extra flair.

Advertisement

Who’s watching?

Interestingly, the audience leaned heavily adult. According to PostTrak, only 7 per cent of viewers were kids under 12, while a whopping 93 per cent were general audiences. Meanwhile, ‘Superman’ pulled in more family traffic (about 31 per cent parents and children). So clearly, Marvel is banking on grown-up nostalgia just as much as superpowered action.

Star power

Of course, the cast is part of the magic. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards? Say less. Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinns and Ebon Moss-Bachrach round out the core four, with Julia Garner turning heads as a mysterious version of Silver Surfer. Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, ‘First Steps’ feels like a confident MCU handshake, not just a reboot, but a rebirth.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts