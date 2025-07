Advertisement

Set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1960s, First Steps introduces a new ensemble: Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Together, the team must face a galactic threat in the form of Galactus, the planet-devouring entity played by Ralph Ineson and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner.

"It's about family. It's about caring for humankind. It's about protecting human innocence and knowing that you can't do it alone. We can only do it together," Pascal said.

For Pascal, 50, joining the MCU was “an actor’s dream” — made more meaningful by a story that honours the tone and heart of the original 1961 comic books.

"To get to step into it for the first time in an ensemble, with a vision very dedicated to its origins and the charm of something with optimism and a very pure heart, is everything," he said.

Kirby, who is expecting her first child, said playing Sue Storm — a mother in the film — offered both inspiration and unexpected lessons in motherhood.

"She really changed my whole perspective on it, honestly," Kirby said. "It was so inspiring and emotional for me to play this part where she could be fully part of the team — a working mother who could do everything, not sidelined. The baby became part of the journey. And it taught me that everything is possible as a woman."

Moss-Bachrach, also known for his Emmy-winning role in The Bear, reflected on the deep bonds formed during filming.

"What it means for me is that I have a really loving year," he said. "I spend some of the year in Chicago working with people that I love so dearly, and then I come out to London and work with some other people that I love so dearly. I'm in a very fortunate position."

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ begins its global cinema rollout on 23 July. — Reuters