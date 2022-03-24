Farah Khan calls Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Karan Johar ‘background dancers’. Seen yet the throwback pic?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor.

The photo was clicked some 20 years ago, where the actors are seen having a good time at Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s sangeet.

In the picture, Farah Khan too is seen dancing as Anil Kapoor looks on. In the background are Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan dancing. She called them 'background dancers'.

Farah captioned it as: , "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching (sic)."