Farah Khan calls Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Karan Johar ‘background dancers’. Seen yet the throwback pic?

Chandigarh, March 24
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor.
The photo was clicked some 20 years ago, where the actors are seen having a good time at Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s sangeet.
In the picture, Farah Khan too is seen dancing as Anil Kapoor looks on. In the background are Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan dancing. She called them 'background dancers'.
Farah captioned it as: , "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...