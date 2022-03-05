Farah Khan joins Bharti Singh for comedy game series, The Khatra Khatra Show

Popular television hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaichiyaa have come up with a new game series, The Khatra Khatra Show.
The comedy game series has been written and produced by Haarsh. It will be hosted by the couple for Voot. Now, filmmaker and ace choreographer Farah Khan has joined the interactive comedy game show.
Farah will be seen as the Friday Special Host on the comedy game series. An excited Farah is gearing up for a smashing entry in the highly anticipated show. The Khatra Khatra Show will premiere on March 13 at 7 pm. The show will also air on Colors at 11pm.
Farah says, “In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and the show is just that. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to entertain the audiences.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days
88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin were extracted from the...