Farah Khan joins Bharti Singh for comedy game series, The Khatra Khatra Show

Popular television hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaichiyaa have come up with a new game series, The Khatra Khatra Show.

The comedy game series has been written and produced by Haarsh. It will be hosted by the couple for Voot. Now, filmmaker and ace choreographer Farah Khan has joined the interactive comedy game show.

Farah will be seen as the Friday Special Host on the comedy game series. An excited Farah is gearing up for a smashing entry in the highly anticipated show. The Khatra Khatra Show will premiere on March 13 at 7 pm. The show will also air on Colors at 11pm.

Farah says, “In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and the show is just that. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to entertain the audiences.”