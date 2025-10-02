DT
Home / Entertainment / Farah sends love to Kiku Sharda

Farah sends love to Kiku Sharda

TNS
Updated At : 05:51 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan extended her best wishes to comedian-actor Kiku Sharda as he continues his journey on the reality series, Rise and Fall. Sharing a heartfelt video through Instagram, she said, “Wishing you all the best, sending you lots of love for Rise and Fall.

Her words of encouragement come at a time when Kiku found himself at the center of a heated exchange recently with singer Aditya Narayan. The tension escalated when Aditya accused Kiku of lacking courage. In response, Kiku dismissed his remarks as arrogance.

Currently, the house remains divided between Workers and Rulers. Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi are managing as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaaz Patel occupy the throne as Rulers.

