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Home / Entertainment / Farhan Akhtar shares pictures with cast of 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Farhan Akhtar shares pictures with cast of 'Dil Chahta Hai'

‘We still have a lot to say to each other,’ Akhtar writes while sharing pictures with the film’s cast

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Image credit/Instagram @faroutakhtar
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Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar went down memory lane as he shared a series of pictures alongside the cast of his film “Dil Chahta Hai”.

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The film was directed by Akhtar and recently completed 25 years of release. It featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

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Akhtar, who recently attended the event celebrating the 25 years of the film, which went on to emerge as a cult classic, shared the pictures on his Instagram handle on Saturday. The first picture featured him alongside Khan, followed by pictures with other members.

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“Somehow... 25 years later... we still have a lot to say to each other,” he wrote in the caption.

The film revolves around the story of three close friends -- Akash, Sameer and Siddharth and their changing lives. It also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Rajat Kapoor, among others.

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