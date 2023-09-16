Farhan garners praise for his performance in India’s Got Talent

Farhan Sabir will perform a soulful rendition of Piya Haji Ali on Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent, a timeless composition that will touch the hearts of one and all.

An overwhelmed judge, Badshah, will commend the group, saying, “This song holds a lot of significance for me. I was going through a very tough time when I first heard this song. And now, whenever I am going through a tough phase, I listen to this song. It’s as if there’s a connection between me and this song, and AR Rahman sir’s voice has a profound impact. I feel like his voice has pulled me out of those things through this song. Farhan, you are one of my favourite singers, and I hold you in high regard.”

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was moved by the performance will express, “Farhan, whenever you sing, you deliver an amazing performance, and today, after a point, I stopped judging you. I felt that you were not singing for us, but rather connected to God. When you opened your eyes, I was there in that moment with you. This is what true talent is…when you transcend words. Your talent deserves utmost respect.”