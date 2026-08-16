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Home / Entertainment / Faria hits back at trolls

Faria hits back at trolls

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Telugu actress opens up on faith, unity and peace after facing backlash over Bonalu celebrations Telugu actress Faria Abdullah, who was trolled for participating in Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad
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Telugu actress Faria Abdullah, who was trolled for participating in Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad, has responded with an emotional social media video against the backlash The Jathi Ratnalu actor shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she breaks down while describing her experience and says that she continues to believe in "love", "unity" and peace.
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Faria had taken part in the Bonalu celebrations (major annual Hindu festival celebrated in Telangana to honour Goddess Mahakali) at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in the Old City of Hyderabad on August 9. Videos from the celebrations showed her carrying a traditional Bonam and joining the procession with Pothuraju performers.

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The actress, born to a Hindu father who later converted to Islam, slammed trolls for calling her a 'kafir' for questioning her religious beliefs. She further explained her ideology on religion and stated that she sees life in everything around her.

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"My dad is a converted Muslim bro. Do you understand what that means? He got converted to Islam because he liked the religion." What kind of an upbringing would I have had if someone is bringing me up with showing me all the good things about a religion because they loved it so much that they wanted to accept it? I've always seen the good about Islam. I really wish good things for you bro, actually," she said.

Faria then lashed out at those who called her "kaafir" and said she does not wish them any harm. She also shared how she finds a sense of life and spirituality in nature and the world around her.

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"Whoever is hating on me, whoever thinks that main wrong jaa rahi hoon, kaafir hoon, whatever you want to say, I wish well for you. I wish well for you. I see life in trees, I see life in rocks, I see life in butterflies; it's everything, and if that doesn't amaze you, if that doesn't make you believe more in God instead of taking you away from it, I'm sorry, my friend, you're missing out," she added.

"If that's about it, if you don't choose to see magic or God in everything or every person you meet, you're missing out. I pray for love; I pray for unity; I pray for peace, and I will do that because that's my rebellion, that's my revolution," she further said.

Faria comes from an interfaith family, with both her parents having connections to different faiths. Her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born into a Hindu family before converting to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, was born Muslim but later developed a deep interest in Hindu spirituality and meditation. —

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