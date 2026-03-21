Farzi 2 script is a level up: Shahid Kapoor

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At the Prime Video event, Shahid Kapoor made a grand entrance by physically breaking through a wall on stage, followed by a shower of fake currency notes.

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Addressing the audience at the event, Kapoor expressed profound excitement about returning to what he considers his favourite show. The actor revealed that he instantly resonated with the new script, noting that he is having great fun back on set.

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"This is one of the favourite characters that I've ever played," Kapoor said, adding, "I am so excited that we're finally doing the second season. Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but also it sounds very much like the natural progression of the story. I love the fact that they've organically developed it in a manner where it almost felt like I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season. As an artist, that organic connectivity always really resonates." Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season promises to escalate the stakes of the counterfeiting drama.

The first season of Farzi, which premiered in 2023, marked Kapoor's digital streaming debut. It followed Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist who plunges into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting by designing the perfect fake currency note. His actions draw the intense scrutiny of a fiery, unconventional task force officer, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who makes it his mission to rid the nation of the threat. The ensemble cast also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

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Alongside the crime thriller, the Amazon Prime Video event announced several new film projects, including Vvan; Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam; Kuku Ki Kundli featuring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi; and VIBE, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, among others.