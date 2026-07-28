Father-daughter duo Nawazuddin and Shora Siddiqui shine as Naqaab delivers housefull shows in US

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s return to theatre has received an overwhelming response, with his play ‘Naqaab’ enjoying back-to-back housefull shows during its US tour. Audiences have warmly welcomed the acclaimed actor back to the stage, praising his powerful performance and stage presence. Adding to the excitement, Nawazuddin’s daughter, Shora Siddiqui, has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the play, winning hearts with her confident and impactful performance.

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After the houseful show in Chicago, Nawazuddin expressed his gratitude to the audience through an Instagram post, writing, “A huge thank you to the Chicago audience. Our entire team will always be grateful for the houseful show and the response you gave us.”

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The father-daughter duo has created a special connection with theatre lovers, and the Chicago audience’s response was a testament to their performances. While Nawazuddin impressed viewers with his signature intensity and command over the stage, Shora’s heartfelt portrayal earned her widespread appreciation.

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Following the show, audience members shared their love and admiration for the duo. One audience member said, “I loved seeing Nawazuddin’s daughter, Shora, for the first time. She truly lived up to her father’s name. She did an amazing job.” Another added, “I would love to see Nawazuddin and Shora’s performance again.”

With Naqaab continuing its successful run of sold-out shows, Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to showcase why he is considered one of India’s most versatile performers. At the same time, Shora Siddiqui’s impressive stage debut and the audience’s overwhelming response have made the father-daughter duo one of the biggest highlights of the production.