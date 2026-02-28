Fauda star Lior Raz praises PM Modi, hints at India return

Lior Raz, the creator of the critically acclaimed series Fauda, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel on Friday. Calling it a ‘huge honour’, Raz lauded Modi’s support for acting, production and the arts while acknowledging the massive Indian audience for their shows.

Raz recalled the Netflix premiere of Fauda at the Goa Film Festival and expressed his wish to collaborate with India in future. “It was amazing, and it was a huge honour to meet the Prime Minister of India. Such a huge country, and we know that we have a lot of audience in India for our shows. To get this honour from your Prime Minister, for us, it is great to see how he supports acting, producing and art in your country. I think this is something that we should learn how to do in our country as well. We would love to collaborate again. My show Fauda’s Netflix premiere was in Goa Film Festival, we would love to come back and do it again,” said Raz.

