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Home / Entertainment / 'Feels absolutely surreal': Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol Season 16

'Feels absolutely surreal': Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol Season 16

The celebrated Odia singer used music therapy to help cancer patients before making her mark on the reality show

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 12:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak
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Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol Season 16, emerging victorious over five other finalists in the singing reality show's grand finale.

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Hailing from Odisha, Jyotirmayee delivered a performance of ‘Saiyaan O Saiyaan’ in the finale before defeating Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla to clinch the title.

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Expressing her joy after the win, Jyotirmayee said, “Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way.

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“I'm immensely grateful to Sony Entertainment Television and Fremantle for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today. A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me.

“This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning and makes everyone proud.”

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During her journey on Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee's rendition of ‘O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi’ earned a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini, while her performance of ‘Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain’ moved Leena Chandavarkar, who expressed her wish to hear the iconic song in her voice.

A celebrated singer in the Odia music industry, Jyotirmayee also used music therapy to support cancer patients before stepping onto the Indian Idol stage.

The grand finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar.

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