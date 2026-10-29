Felt like a mouse: Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing to Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara with three lions 100 feet away

Ranbir Kapoor's proposal to Alia Bhatt was meant to be a romantic moment, but with three lions watching from a distance, the actor had more than just his nerves to deal with. Recalling the special moment, Ranbir shared how he felt like a “mouse” while asking his “lioness” to marry him. During his appearance on Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir spoke about how he planned to propose to Alia during their trip to Kenya's Maasai Mara in 2022.

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While speaking to Big B, the actor said he had already spoken to his guide and driver and asked them to stop somewhere in the jungle. He had also carried a ring and wanted them to take photographs of the proposal from a distance.

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Explaining his plan, Ranbir said, “Maine pehle se hi apna jo guide hai, jo driver hai, maine unko ek tip de di thi ki aap kahin jaake rok dena beech jungle mein… main main ek angoothi laya tha ki main apne ghutno mein jaunga aur aap door se photograph khichna kyunki ladkiyon ko photographs ka bahut shauk hai.. Instagram pe dalne ka, toh maine socha ki yeh bahut zaroori tha Alia ke liye.. (I had already tipped my guide, who was also my driver, and told him to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring, thinking I would get down on one knee and he could take a photograph from a distance, because girls love photographs and posting them on Instagram. So, I thought this was very important for Alia.)”

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Listening to his story, host Amitabh Bachchan added a funny remark about the need to have proof of such a special moment. “Par sir ek… proof hona chahiye..” he said.

Ranbir then shared how the situation turned out to be very different from what he had imagined. While he had the ring ready, three lions were standing around 100 feet away, making the romantic moment a little more nerve-racking.

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Describing the scene, the actor said, ‘There should be proof… No, I did have the ring; I had brought it from home. But, sir, the situation was such that… there were three male lions about 100 feet away, my lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, “Baby, will you marry me?” So, I think it was a very, very extraordinary experience in my life, one that I will always remember.” Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April 2022. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kaun Banega Crorepati Diwali Special, is scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.