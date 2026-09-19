Festive shopping spree: Ludhiana’s high-end pop-up market finds its moment

The women in Ludhiana have geared up to witness yet another lifestyle exhibition that is going to kick-off from tomorrow for two days at Hyatt under the banner Wedding Syrup.

Realising the pulse of the buyers in Ludhiana, right ahead of the wedding and festival season, the exhibitions pull a lot of crowd. The luxury shopping exhibition will display the real gold, polki and diamond jewellery brands like Pushp diamonds, SLG by Gehna, Preeti Diamonds, Dutta India and many more. Though Ludhiana has already got the leading jewellery brands like Tanishq, Malabar, Khanna Jewellers, Khurana Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers and many others but during exhibitions, the jewellery from outside remains an attraction as buyers get an idea about the latest at other places.

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Reena, a regular shopper at Exhibitions said that the exhibitions are a mixture of everything under one platform. “We purchase or not but we get an idea what is in fashion these days. If we wish to get dresses customised, we can place the orders to exhibitors during exhibitions. We establish a bond with other brands of metropolitans”, she added.

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Since these exhibitions are curated by the socialites from Ludhiana, these remain crowd-pulling. “Ludhiana is a small city as compared to other metropolitans. Here, word of mouth is enough to pull the crowds. The buyers throng at these exhibitions as they get enough variety for which they otherwise visit to Delhi or Jaipur etc. Be it luxury bags or designer wear or footwear and accessories, the exhibitions bring everything for us”, said Geetu, another exhibition enthusiast.

Exhibitions like the Luxe edit are being organised on September 22 at Blaase while another exhibition Tres Mehr on September 23 at Maharaja Regency.

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And curating these exhibitions has become a lucrative business for the bloggers and curators here. “Each exhibitor pays up to Rs 50,000 or even more depending on which hotel the exhibition is being held and for how many days it will be. The event planners or the curators and bloggers generate business in lakhs by holding the exhibitions as Ludhiana has no dearth of buyers, and the exhibitors get a confidence to see the footfall and purchasing power of Ludhianvis. A good exhibition hosts over 50 stalls during wedding and festival days depending on the space available”, said a curator.