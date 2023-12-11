Fight zone in Bigg Boss House

IANS

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mahshetty, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will be seen engaging in a war of words. Going by the promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Arun and Vicky are seen having a heated exchange over cleaning.

The promo begins with Arun asking Vicky to clean. However, Vicky responds saying, “Chutti ka din hai.” Arun then calls Vicky, “Paltu”, to which the latter responds with “chugli.” Then Vicky is seen wearing a cap, to which Arun is heard saying, “Special service ke liye aa gaya kya time.”

For the unversed, Vicky has addressed a personal hair problem in the show and even confessed to wearing a ‘hair system’. After the exchange between Arun and Vicky, Ankita comes in support of her husband. She is heard telling Arun, “Yeh personal cheez hai aap badtameezi mat kijiye.” Arun refuses to listen and responds, “I don’t care what you think.”

