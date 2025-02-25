DT
Home / Entertainment / Film fraternity congratulates Team India’s victory against Pakistan

Film fraternity congratulates Team India’s victory against Pakistan

The Indian film fraternity has come together to congratulate Team India on their impressive victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, and Vicky Kaushal, took to social media to congratulate...
Updated At : 11:23 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
Dubai, Feb 23 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025- Group A match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
The Indian film fraternity has come together to congratulate Team India on their impressive victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, and Vicky Kaushal, took to social media to congratulate Team India on their victory.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations Team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played! #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy.”

Sunny Deol shared images of the team’s win and wrote, “I was rooting for my team India. Know they would win and they won!!! Congratulations to everyone for the victory.” He also praised Virat Kohli’s performance, writing, “Virat phatte Chak ditte.” Vicky Kaushal praised Virat Kohli’s record-breaking century, writing, “Record breaker Record maker!” with a crown emoticon.

Other celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Rajkummar Rao also congratulated Team India for their win. — ANI

