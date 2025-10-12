DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Laapataa Ladies' clinches 13 trophies at Filmfare Awards 2025

'Laapataa Ladies' clinches 13 trophies at Filmfare Awards 2025

Lakshya wins Best Debut Actor (Male) for 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'; Nitanshi Goel named Best Debut Actress

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Laapataa Ladies poster (left) (Photo/instagram/@raodyness), Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt. ANI Photo
The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in “I Want To Talk” and “Chandu Champion”, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her role in “Jigra”, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for “Laapataa Ladies”. Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) for “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”.

Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared the Best Debut Director award for “Madgaon Express” and “Article 370”, respectively.

Check full list of winners here:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male—Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female—Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics’ Awards for Best Actor Male—Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics’ Awards for Best Actor Female—Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female—Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male—Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics’ Award for Best Film—Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female—Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies) Best Debut Actor Male—Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director—Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action—Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay—Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story—Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue—Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album—Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics—Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male—Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female—Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay—Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film—Laapataa Ladies

Best Director—Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics’ award for best film—I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound design—Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score—Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX—Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography—Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill) Best costume—Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production design—Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography—Rafey Mehmood (Kill) Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award—Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music—Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

