Filmmaker Aditya Dhar plots the ultimate birthday surprise for Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar had a bold idea to make Ranveer Singh’s birthday unforgettable this year — and it came in the form of a cinematic surprise the actor himself wasn’t supposed to see coming.

Behind the scenes, the Uri director had been secretly working on a special first-look cut of his upcoming mega-project, Dhurandhar — crafted specifically as a birthday gift for his leading man.

The plan? Drop the visuals on Ranveer’s birthday and catch him completely off guard.

But, as is often the case in Bollywood, secrets don’t stay secret for long.

Word of the surprise eventually reached Ranveer, who didn’t hesitate to confront Aditya. When pressed, Dhar initially played it cool, casually brushing off the speculation. But Ranveer persisted — until Dhar finally admitted that yes, something big was brewing.

“Just trust me, and wait,” he reportedly told Ranveer, making a sincere request to keep the surprise intact.

A secret worth the wait

Sources close to the production say Aditya has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep the final version under wraps. While Ranveer had previously seen some early footage from Dhurandhar, the polished first-look cut — meant to blow everyone away — has remained tightly guarded.

No leaks. No sneak peeks. Not even for the film’s leading man.

Insiders add that the two have had several conversations in recent weeks, with Ranveer trying different angles to get more details. But Dhar has remained tight-lipped, answering every question without revealing anything major.

“Ranveer knows something exciting is coming — a real cinematic treat,” the source added. “But he hasn’t seen the final version. This is Aditya’s way of making his birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic.”

With the big reveal reportedly timed for Ranveer’s birthday, fans now have even more to look forward to — not just a first glimpse of Dhurandhar, but the rare thrill of seeing even a superstar like Ranveer Singh be genuinely surprised on his big day.

And if Aditya Dhar’s track record is anything to go by, this surprise? It’s going to be worth the wait.