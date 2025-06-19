Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and actor Brad Pitt come together for film F1

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski says he grew up on adventure movies like Top Gun and Raiders of the Lost Ark in the ‘80s and he tries to recreate that big theatrical experience through his cinema be it Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick or his upcoming Brad Pitt-starrer F1.

Before directing Cruise in Maverick, the director worked with the actor on Oblivion, a sci-fi story that he first wrote as a graphic novel. Kosinski has also directed Tron: Legacy and Only the Brave. Set in the world of Formula One racing, F1, like Kosinski’s earlier work, is shot on a massive scale, features fast-paced action and A-list stars like Pitt and Javier Bardem.

“I love making films for the big screen. I think now it’s more important than ever that we get people out of their homes to see this. So you have to give them a reason to go to the theatre, and that’s what I’m hoping to do with F1,” the filmmaker said in an interview. Kosinski remembers seeing a documentary on Formula One racer Ayrton Senna years ago and then watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive. He realised that it would be great to set a “big screen experience” within this world.

F1 revolves around a once-promising racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt), whose former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Bardem) ropes in Pitt as a last-ditch effort to reverse the ailing fortunes of his F1 team. The team also has a successful rookie Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris).

Asked how is it to direct big stars like Pitt and Cruise, the filmmaker said both the stars love new challenges.

“I think both Brad and Tom are at the top of their game and incredible professionals. They have great taste in films and stories. They understand how to develop a character. They’re both incredible actors. And Brad was someone I always wanted to work with.

“I thought this would be the perfect role for him. And luckily, he did, too, and it was just an incredible collaboration. I had an incredible time. And yeah, I’m excited for people to see his performance in this film, because I think it’s really special,” he added.

F1 will be released in India on June 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.