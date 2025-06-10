Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri renames 'The Delhi Files' to 'The Bengal Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter’ has a new title — ‘The Bengal Files’.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, the film is set to have a worldwide release on September 5.

Agnihotri shared the announcement on his social media pages along with an official poster of the new film.

"Big announcement. 'The Delhi Files' is now 'The Bengal Files'. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June. In cinemas on September 5, 2025," he wrote in the caption.

The movie delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

The upcoming film is the third instalment of a trilogy, which also includes Agnihotri's ‘The Tashkent Files’ (2019) and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (2022).

‘The Bengal Files’ is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.