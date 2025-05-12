Films that celebrate women and their extraordinary stories

As filmmakers scramble to reserve film titles, and life stories of the women in uniform, who became the face of Operation Sindoor — Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — the industry’s interest brings to the fore that an inspiring story is always a right fit for cinema.

Patralekha essaying a poet, social reformer and the first female teacher in India during the 1800s in the just released film Phule to Yami Gautam Dhar gearing up to play Shah Bano, whose case is seen as a milestone for Muslim women’s fight for rights in India…cinema has often told tales of women steeped in strength and valour. With Hindi films’ love for the past getting stronger in the current times, we take a look at actresses who essayed strong female leads from history, giving memorable performances.

Patralekha, who made her film debut with Hansal Mehta’s CityLights, teamed up with Mehta again for the role of Savitribai Phule. This outing has only cemented her mettle as an actor.

Bringing audiences back

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses of the times and her stellar act in Gangubai Kathiawadi led to the film’s commercial and critical success. Essaying the role of a duped girl sold to prostitution, Gangubai Kothewali/ Kathiawadi was a sex worker in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s. She later turned a social reformer and advocated for the rights of sex workers. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, not only gave hope to cinemas, which were lying low post the Covid pandemic by ushering in audiences back in February 2022, but also won the film five National Awards, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt.

Of queens & lovers

Sanjay Leela Bhansali often makes movies picking films from the past. While sure he glosses over the squalor, he also gave Hindi film industry some of the most memorable women characters. Here we are talking of Bajirao Mastani, where not one but two actresses gave brilliant performances. The Bajirao’s (Ranveer Singh) Mastani (Deepika Padukone) was made memorable by Priyanka Chopra’s Kashi Bai act! Dressed in Anju Modi and Maxima Basu costumes and finest jewellery, their dance in Pinga reminded one of Devdas’ iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Madhuri Dixit number Dola Re Dola.

While Paro comes from literary world, Aishwarya Rai gave a memorable performance in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. She carried the character of Jodhaa Bai with utmost grace, delivering a box-office success opposite Hrithik Roshan, who played Akbar. She also shone in Padmaavat as the legendary Rajput queen.

Triple card

The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has played three very strong characters from history – Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, J. Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii and India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency — a hallmark of her versatility. She also directed two of these films. She definitely got the look part right for Thalaivii and Emergency, although the films didn’t work well. Manikarnika that did well at the BO for its larger-than-life portrayal.

Parvati Bai in Panipat

Kriti Sanon has painstakingly built her reputation as a fine actress. Playing Parvati Bai in Panipat invited criticism for her ‘not on the point’ Marathi accent, her acting won praise!

All eyes on Yami Gautam Dhar now, who makes a comeback post maternity break to get into the shoes of Shah Bano!

Leading from the front

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic based on one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. This Sharan Sharma directorial, that had Janhvi Kapoor in lead role, faced charges of exaggerating gender conflict in Forces and nepotism. But the film was well received as the moving tale of a daughter and a father (played by Pankaj Tripathi).

Sonam Kapoor led Neerja, based on life on the bravery of Neerja Bhanot, not just won hearts but also National Award. Inspired by the real-life story of the ISRO scientists, Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal celebrated the achievements of Indian women scientists, particularly those involved in the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).