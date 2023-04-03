After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to wrap up their upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Marathi film director Sameer Vidwans. The final schedule will be shot in Kashmir. Recently, a clip from the rom-com, depicting the lead actors getting married, made its way to social media.
Kartik and Kiara will shoot a romantic number in the beautiful locations of Kashmir now. The director plans to wrap the filming within a week, and then the film will go into post-production stage.
Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023.
