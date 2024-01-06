Finally, a hearty brunch

IANS

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, shared a glimpse of her wholesome brunch, and said how much she missed it.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have recently became parents to the twin daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa.

The Saas Bina Sasural actress shared happy pictures of herself having her brunch.

The string of photos were captioned as, “I missed my #brunch scenes”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Abhinav was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.