Saiyami Kher is collaborating with Pratik Gandhi for her next project. A source close to the development shares, “Saiyami and Pratik are collaborating on the project, which will be produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Raees movie director Rahul Dholakia. The film title is Agni, and also stars Divyendu Sharma as one of the leads. The film is based on firefighters. While not much details of the project are known, the shooting has already started this month, most of which will be happening in Mumbai and Delhi.”

Last year, both the actors had collaborated for a podcast titled Gangistan, which is streaming on Spotify. Meanwhile, Saiyami also has the third instalment of popular web series Breathe into the Shadows and the film Ghoomer in her kitty. — TMS

