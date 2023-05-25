Karan Johar shared a post to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden admn decides to play long game by inviting PM Modi for state visit: Expert
Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to ...
New York State Assembly to pass legislation on observing Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says it is important to recogn...
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parliament opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Used every moment for good of country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour
Was addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outsid...