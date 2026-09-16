First Look: Amit Sadh in PRATAP

Get set to see Amit Sadh in a thriller next. Pradeep Rangwani and UV Films have revealed the first look of Pratap, featuring Amit Sadh in the lead.

The poster presents Amit Sadh in a powerful police avatar, holding a gun against a fractured backdrop that sets an intense and mysterious tone. The tagline, “This Time, The Target Is Within,” further adds to the suspense surrounding the film.

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Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap centres on a decorated encounter specialist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself on the opposite side of the law he once upheld. The story explores themes of duty, loyalty and the complex relationship between law enforcement and those entrusted with enforcing it.

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The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, with Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milind Gunaji and Seema Biswas playing key roles. The first-look poster uses a fractured-glass visual to bring the central characters together while keeping the film’s larger mysteries under wraps.

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani under the banner of UV Films, Pratap is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026.