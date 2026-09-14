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Home / Entertainment / First Look: Rukmini Vasanth turns a cop  for Mangala Gowri

First Look: Rukmini Vasanth turns a cop  for Mangala Gowri

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:51 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Rukmini Vasanth gets a cop makeover for ‘Mangala Gowri’
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Rukmini Vasanth is stepping into unfamiliar territory with her upcoming Kannada film Mangala Gowri, and the first look offers a striking glimpse of the transformation. The actor is seen dressed in a police uniform and seated on a scooter, marking a distinct departure from the characters she has portrayed so far.

Directed and written by Rahul PK, with additional writing by Pooja Sudhir, Mangala Gowri brings Rukmini together with veteran actress Malashree. The first look places the two actors in the same frame, hinting at a story that brings together performers from two generations while keeping their characters at the centre of the narrative.

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For Rukmini, the khaki uniform signals yet another shift in her evolving filmography. Known for bringing a natural ease and emotional depth to her performances, the actor has consistently gravitated towards varied roles. In Mangala Gowri, she takes on a character rooted in the world of policing, adding a new dimension to her on-screen repertoire.

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The film also reunites Rukmini with filmmaker Hemanth M Rao following their collaboration on Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. It marks her second association with KVN Productions as well, after Toxic. Her pairing with Malashree is another intriguing element, bringing together two leading women whose careers represent different eras of Kannada cinema.

Backed by KVN Productions and Dakshayani Talkies, Mangala Gowri features music by Midhun Mukundan, cinematography by Srivathsan Selvarajan and action choreography by Vikram Mor. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Hemanth M Rao, the film has completed around 75 per cent of its shoot and is currently moving towards completion.

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With Rukmini Vasanth trading her familiar screen persona for the khaki, Mangala Gowri is shaping up to be an interesting addition to her growing body of work—and the first look suggests there may be plenty more to discover about this new avatar.

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