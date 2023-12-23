First step

Star Bharat has released a new show titled Shaitani Rasmain, which promises a unique blend of mystery, romance, thrill and emotion. What adds to the allure is the stellar cast, with the exceptionally talented Naqiyah Haji making her debut.
Naqiyah Haji says, “Being my debut, bagging the lead role fills me with immense joy. I’m very thankful to the makers of the show who provided valuable guidance on Nicki’s character and cast me, acknowledging my potential and giving me this wonderful opportunity.
She adds, “My character in the show, Nikki, despite her innocence and simplicity, displays remarkable courage. I hope the character strikes a chord with the audience.”
