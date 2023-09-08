Five movies and series on OTT that deserve your undivided attention

In a world saturated with mainstream entertainment, it’s easy to overlook the hidden gems that offer unique stories and perspectives. These movies and series surely deserve your undivided attention since they not only entertain us but also give us vital insights into the world around us.

Sex education

Chhatriwali (ZEE5)

The movie revolves around an unemployed chemistry genius Sanya, who decides to use her skills to educate the youth on safe sex and bring about a much-needed social change while looking for a job. In a society where discussing topics related to sex and the human reproductive system is taboo, this film takes an innovative approach to tackle the taboo as Sanya takes a bold step to educate people about safe sex. Through this film, Rakul aims to use her expertise to educate students and break down the barriers surrounding these essential subjects.

Action zone

Raangi (ZEE5)

Raangi is an electrifying action thriller that follows the journey of Thaiyal Nayagi, a courageous journalist. When she learns that her niece is being blackmailed, Thaiyal Nayagi dives headfirst into an investigation that leads her into the heart of a sinister terrorist plot. Raangi is a rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action and suspense, as one woman’s quest for justice transforms into a battle against an enemy.

Lockdown experience

Bheed (Netflix)

Bheed is a poignant cinematic portrayal of a specific pandemic phase that takes center-stage, shedding light on the harrowing real-life traumas faced by thousands. The movie delves deep into the heart of the lockdown experience, unraveling its profound impact on society. Unlike shying away, Bheed fearlessly exposes the societal fault lines rooted in religion, caste, and class divisions.

Murder scene

The Raikar Case (Jio Cinema)

The Raikar Case takes viewers to the heart of a gripping murder mystery. When the youngest son of a prestigious family in Goa is found dead, the police rule out suicide and dive into the complexities of the family’s dynamics and the dark secrets begin to unravel as the investigation unfolds, keeping you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Family saga

Tabbar (Sony LIV)

Tabbar revolves around a retired police constable, who is willing to do anything to protect his family. The unexpected turn of events following a tragic incident sets the stage for a gripping narrative that explores loyalty, fear, and the lengths a family will go to safeguard their own. With its tense narrative and powerful performances, this series is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.