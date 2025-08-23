DT
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Flawed & vulnerable: Anupam Bhattacharya on playing Shashwat

Flawed & vulnerable: Anupam Bhattacharya on playing Shashwat

TNS
Updated At : 05:42 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anupam Bhattacharya
Currently, Anupam Bhattacharya is seen on Star Plus in Ishani. He essays the role of Shashwat Sengupta opposite Megha Chakraborty. Alongside television, Anupam is also seen in War 2, and on OTT with SENA: Guardians of the Nation streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Tell us about your new project, Ishani.

In Ishani, I play the role of Shashwat Sengupta opposite Ishani, played by Megha Chakraborty. Shashwat is a widower with a teenage son and a daughter.

How would you describe Shashwat’s relationship with Ishani?

Shashwat marries Ishani primarily to manage his household and take care of his wayward children. Their relationship is layered and complex—his fragile ego and his tendency to view Ishani as capable only of domestic responsibilities add a lot of drama to the story.

Do you personally relate to Shashwat?

Not really. I can’t say I personally relate to the character, but that’s the beauty of acting—portraying someone completely different from who you are.

What is the biggest challenge playing this role?

The challenge is to bring authenticity to a character who is deeply flawed, while still making him relatable for the audience. It’s about balancing his emotional vulnerability with his rigid personality.

You’ve worked across TV, OTT, and films. How do you compare these mediums?

While acting is the common thread, each medium caters to a different audience and therefore demands a different approach. The style, pace and depth of storytelling can vary significantly.

Television often requires a more immediate and expressive style. OTT offers more room for subtlety and layered performances, while films usually allow for a more cinematic and detailed character arc.

