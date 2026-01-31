The Maru Mahotsav 2026, currently being held at Jaisalmer's Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium, has brought together locals, artists, and tourists to celebrate Rajasthan's rich desert culture.

The three-day festival, which began on January 30, showcases the vibrant colors, music, and traditions of the Thar Desert.

Tourists from various parts of India and around the world have gathered to witness the beauty of Jaisalmer and participate in the festivities. The festival features a blend of folk music, dance performances, camel races, and cultural contests.

Manish Panwar, the winner of the competition titled "Maru Shri 2026," held on Friday, January 30, spoke about how the achievement felt like a dream come true. Reflecting on his "childhood dream" and his long-held desire to participate, Panwar told ANI, "I participated in the competition, and I have won... This was my childhood dream..."

Kusum Panwar, who won the title of "Miss Moomal 2026," also expressed her happiness. Speaking about her roots and the event's role in promoting the region's culture, she said, "I am from Bikaner... This program is held to move our culture forward... I just wanted to participate in this..."

Taj, who won the title of "Mrs. Jaisalmer 2026," shared her excitement when her name was announced. Describing how she felt "very excited" and proud, she said, "I got very excited when my name was announced... I am very happy..."

The festival has drawn not only people from different parts of India but also international visitors. Lucia, a tourist from Brazil, shared her joy while enjoying the desert celebrations. Speaking about how "amazing" the festival felt, she said, "This festival is amazing. We are very happy here..." The Maru Mahotsav 2026 will conclude on February 1, with the final evening featuring a grand fireworks display, lighting up the desert sky.