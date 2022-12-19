Football star Wayne Rooney visits India; Shilpa Shetty hosts him

Football star Wayne Rooney is in India. And guess who hosted him? Actress Shilpa Shetty! Shilpa even enjoyed watching the game with him. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from a restaurant in Mumbai with Rooney.
In the caption, the actress and fitness freak wrote, “Football fever… With the legend himself @waynerooney, welcome to India… Friday night done right.” Rooney replied in the comments section, “Pleasure to meet you and your family.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the film Sukhee and Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force as a cop.
