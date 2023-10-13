For Sultan Of Delhi, Anjumm Shharma learnt how to hold and fire different types of guns

Learning how to use different types of guns requires great amount of understanding, concentration, practice and learning. Actor Anjumm Shharma shares his experience of training and using a gun during the shoot of Disney+ Hostar’s power-packed series Sultan Of Delhi.

Talking about the same, Anjumm says, “Sometimes, we would spend weeks with the action team learning how to hold and fire different types of guns. We could not be shown as though we were formally trained to hold guns because the characters had to have a rough grip with the guns, which we had to get right with multiple rehearsals. We would play around with dummy guns by tossing them or revolving them with our fingers to get a hang of it, and be precise with the actions and movements while using them.”