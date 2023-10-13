For Sultan Of Delhi, Anjumm Shharma learnt how to hold and fire different types of guns

Learning how to use different types of guns requires great amount of understanding, concentration, practice and learning. Actor Anjumm Shharma shares his experience of training and using a gun during the shoot of Disney+ Hostar’s power-packed series Sultan Of Delhi.
Talking about the same, Anjumm says, “Sometimes, we would spend weeks with the action team learning how to hold and fire different types of guns. We could not be shown as though we were formally trained to hold guns because the characters had to have a rough grip with the guns, which we had to get right with multiple rehearsals. We would play around with dummy guns by tossing them or revolving them with our fingers to get a hang of it, and be precise with the actions and movements while using them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM