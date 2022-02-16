For the 94th Academy Awards, Twitterati can vote for their favourite film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has granted special powers to Twitter users to vote for their favourite film for the 94th Academy Awards. Twitter will be able to vote on their favourite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes.

The winning film, based on the votes submitted at the Academy’s website, will then be revealed during the Academy Awards broadcast, which is set to be held on March 27. The vote will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination and the users can vote up to 20 times per day. The voting period will be open from February 14 to March 3. In addition, three Twitter users who cast their votes will be selected for an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at next year’s award show.

— IANS