Force to reckon with

Mona

Touch the Sky with Glory or Nabha Sparsham Deeptam is the motto of the Indian Air Force. Valour, prowess and patriotism — different shades of our bravehearts have made it to the silver screen. As the IAF celebrates its Founder’s Day today, we take a look at its portrayal in our films, some super inspiring, others marred by controversy.

Border

War time

Vijeta

The Govind Nihlani directorial, Vijeta (1982), is a coming-of-age story. Angad (Kunal Kapoor) plays a fighter pilot in this film set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It pays a tribute to India’s rich diversity and was lauded for its combat aircraft aerial photography.

Blame game

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2006) is an ode to the valour of Indian Air Force pilots. Ajay (R Madhavan) flies a MIG fighter aircraft. He makes the supreme sacrifice as he tries to steer his plane away from the populated areas when his aircraft’s engine fails. The politicians try to blame him citing inexperience, but the masses stand by their hero and bring the guilty to book.

Controversial take

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of one of the first women IAF pilots to fly in a combat zone. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role in the Sharan Sharma directorial. The film was lauded for Pankaj Tripathi’s feminist father act. However, it came under fire for its “undue negative portrayal” of the Air Force. IAF officials wrote a strong-worded letter to the CBFC expressing their objections. The women pilots too came out in support claiming that the IAF was gender-neutral!

Failed attempt

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, with Ajay Devgn playing Squadron Leader Vijay Srinivas Karnik. The film failed to impress the audience and critics alike on account of weak writing and performances.

Coming soon

Tejas

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an IAF pilot. The film, written by Mewara, too, aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the titular role. At the teaser release, she posted on social media, “Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi.” The trailer is due to release today.

Sky Force

Another film based on the Indian Air Force is Sky Force, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Touted to be a gripping air drama, it has India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan as the plotline. The film is looking at an October 2024 release. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are part of the cast, besides debutant Veer Pahariya. Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani are helming this ship.

All eyes on Tejas and Sky Force for what they bring on board.

Happy landings

The glorious saga of the Indian Air Force has always been part of Indian cinema. It has depicted the IAF as a glamorous and adventurous arm, dovetailing romantic and patriotic flavours. Many movies of old times, like Sangam and Aradhana, did focus on the elegant aspects of IAF, but some drifted away from reality. Vijeta (1982) and Border (1997) impressed me. While Vijeta rightly brought out the basic training at National Defence Academy (NDA) and Air Force Academy (AFA), Border had a positive aspect shown in a small portion of the film during the Battle of Longewala. In Border, the depiction of use of Hunter fighter aircraft as air-to-ground attack platform was very thrilling; I could relate to my own experience on that aircraft. The devastating effect of air power on that specific mission was very convincingly shown. Similarly, Vijeta, evoked nostalgic memories of NDA and AFA, making me relive those training days. The cultural and social environment was beautifully depicted. The flying training, its pressures, and the bonding that helps overcome such situations, making one emerge as a successful pilot, would be motivating for youngsters. Air combat aspects were duly highlighted, bringing out commitment of the pilots during various missions. I would like to see Indian cinema continue to explore and depict the IAF in correct light. And as a true IAF pilot, ‘Happy Landings’ to all aviators. — Air Cmde HKJS Sokhey (Retd)

#Indian Air Force