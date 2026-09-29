Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ‘thrashed’ by Siwet Tomar on ‘Rise & Fall’; politicians react

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was allegedly assaulted by fellow contestant Siwet Tomar during an argument on the reality show “Rise & Fall”, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media and drawing reactions from political leaders.

The incident reportedly took place during an argument involving actor Swara Bhasker and Poonawalla in the latest episode of the show, which streams on Prime Video. The disagreement appeared to centre on their differing political and ideological views before Tomar joined the argument.

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In footage from the episode circulating online, Poonawalla is seen and heard referring to a tattoo on Tomar’s body while questioning his decision to side with Bhasker. Tomar has several tattoos, including one on his left arm that appears to depict a trident.

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The argument subsequently turned physical, with Tomar seen allegedly hitting Poonawalla. Poonawalla was later seen on camera with a torn kurta.

Tomar was subsequently reported to have been evicted from the show following the alleged physical assault.

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The incident triggered reactions from political figures on social media.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Seeing Shehzad Poonawalla getting beaten on camera like this is extremely sad. Strong condemnation.”

Former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV wrote, “Shehzad bhai, hope you didn’t get too hurt...? Strong condemnation.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal national spokesperson Priyanka Bharti appeared to take a sarcastic dig at Poonawalla, writing, “What has happened? I think the former BJP spokesperson was thinking, the anchor will come to save me! If not the anchor, then the analyst will surely save me! If not the analyst, then the ‘senior journalists’ will surely save me!”

The alleged assault has since become a talking point on social media, with clips from the episode generating reactions from viewers as well as political figures.