Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wins ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2, takes home Rs 35 lakh

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla won the second season of reality show "Rise and Fall", taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while "Bigg Boss 8" winner Gautam Gulati secured the second runner-up position.

Reflecting on his journey after the win, Poonawalla said the competition had tested his ability to adapt and persevere through challenging circumstances, particularly the contrasting experiences of the show’s Tower and Basement.

“This journey wasn’t easy. From the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren’t going my way,” he said.

He added that despite moments of doubt, he continued to believe in his ability to win. Describing the victory as a reflection of his determination and resilience, Poonawalla said he was proud of the decisions he had made and the person he had remained throughout the competition.

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He also said the relationships, memories, laughter and competitive moments from the show would remain with him beyond the finale.

The season finale featured performances by the top six finalists, followed by a reunion of former contestants. The competition intensified with the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge, which led to the elimination of Niharika Tiwari, narrowing the contest to the top five.

Subsequently, the Tower lights turned red for Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, leaving Poonawalla, Choudhary and Gulati in the final three.

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In a final twist, the winner’s title was put to a vote. When the top three contestants reached a deadlock, the remaining contestants stepped in to deliver the final verdict, paving the way for Poonawalla’s victory.

The second season of ‘Rise and Fall’ was hosted by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.