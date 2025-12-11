DT
Home / Entertainment / Former Miss Switzerland finalist’s husband charged with her murder

Former Miss Switzerland finalist’s husband charged with her murder

Prosecutors say he strangled Joksimovic before dismembering her and attempting to dispose of her remains inside the residence

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:49 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
The suspect, identified only as Thomas, 43, in line with Swiss privacy laws, is accused of killing his 38-year-old wife at their home in Binningen in February 2024. photo: Social media
Swiss authorities have formally charged the husband of former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic with her murder, nearly a year after her death shocked the country.

The suspect, identified only as Thomas, 43, in line with Swiss privacy laws, is accused of killing his 38-year-old wife at their home in Binningen in February 2024.

Prosecutors say he strangled Joksimovic before dismembering her and attempting to dispose of her remains inside the residence.

According to autopsy findings and court documents, investigators believe the suspect used various tools during the dismemberment and attempted to destroy parts of the remains. Police recovered several items from the home, including a blender and biological fragments, as reported by The Telegraph. Authorities say Thomas had been watching videos on his phone while carrying out the acts.

Joksimovic’s remains were first discovered by her father, who found a bag in the home’s laundry room containing hair. Thomas initially told police he had found his wife already deceased, but later admitted to killing her. He claimed self-defense, alleging she attacked him with a knife—an account forensic experts found no evidence to support. They concluded she died from strangulation.

Investigators described the suspect’s behaviour after the killing as displaying “a remarkably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold-bloodedness,” according to court documents.

The couple shared two daughters, and Thomas has remained in custody since his arrest. The Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that he has been charged with murder and disturbing the peace, with a trial date yet to be scheduled.

Joksimovic, crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and a finalist in Miss Switzerland 2007, went on to work as a catwalk coach.

