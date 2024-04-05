40 years after he made the cult classic Masoom, maverick filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set for Masoom… The Next Generation, starring his daughter Kaveri

Gurnaaz Kaur

Shekhar Kapur, a pioneering force in the world of cinema, is celebrated for his boundary-pushing narratives and creative prowess.

His multifarious repertoire includes Indian films Masoom, Mr India, and the powerful biopic Bandit Queen. His innings in Hollywood has been equally stellar... there’s the Oscar-winning Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett, The Four Feathers, featuring Heath Ledger, and the recent romcom What’s Love Got to Do With It?

So, when Shekhar Kapur begins a conversation, it’s sure to be replete with some frank opinions and philosophical notes. In a chat with us, he shared notes from his illustrious journey, from challenging industry norms to navigating the complexities of fatherhood.

Learnings from direction

Reflecting on the trajectory of his career, Kapur acknowledges the disparity between his body of work and recognition. “I’ve worked on various projects in India since Bandit Queen, yet much of my work remains unknown. I have been working overseas. People don’t know half the stuff I do. They don’t know the TV series I have done, they don’t know I have taught at MIT, they don’t know the theatrical productions I do in musical theatres all around the world.” He also underscores the need to break free from self-imposed limitations and elevate ambitions to compete on a global scale.

Need for change

What’s the missing link, we ask? “Something is not working in India. We don’t talk about the quality of the film, but only box-office numbers. We have the talent, our actors are good, technicians are good, but our ambitions are not great and that’s the problem.”

The big decision

Recalling his pivotal choice after Bandit Queen, Kapur shares, “It was huge decision- to continue in India or move overseas. I was broke, living on people’s sofa, begging people to drive me around Los Angles, before I got Elizabeth,” he says.

Navigating fatherhood

Rooted in traditional values of responsibility, Kapur grapples with the instinctual urge to protect his daughter while acknowledging her independence and resilience. “Kaveri is my daughter and there is this Punjabi thing ‘settle kardo usko’. I just want to see her doing well in life.”

The essence of Kaveri

Amidst discussions about family and filmmaking, Kapur illuminates the essence of his daughter Kaveri. “Her spirituality is her most remarkable trait,” he declares proudly. Kapur admires Kaveri’s capacity to confront challenges. “She tackles challenges by embracing the vastness of our existence, mirroring my own beliefs and discussions.”

Spirituality amidst conflicts

Responding to inquiries about spirituality amidst conflicts, Kapur offers a philosophical perspective, “I simply accept human conflicts as inevitable burdens, yet individuality plays a significant role.” Emphasising individuality and introspection, Kapur says beyond the complexities of existence, “lies a search for spirituality, defining who I am at the core.”

Filmmaking in the era of OTT

In light of evolving cinematic landscapes, Kapur talks about the challenges posed by OTT platforms. “Series like The Family Man propelled Manoj Bajpayee into stardom, showcasing his exceptional talent. There are many such examples. However, there’s a concern among filmmakers about OTT platform heads assuming directorial control, which undermines the filmmaking process. It’s problematic when individuals with no filmmaking experience dictate creative decisions.”

He adds, “For Masoom, I had no prior filmmaking experience or education. With no access to resources, I crafted the film independently, with only the assurance from my producer about the music.”

World of possibilities

Forty years on, Shekhar Kapur is ready with a follow up on his debut film and that will see Kaveri as an actor. Masoom... The Next Generation is in fact inspired by events surrounding Kaveri and other teenagers who find it easier to bond with grandparents than their parents. “It was when my daughter began discussing anxiety that I met another 18-year-old, who shared insights into her relationship with her grandmother. I delved into conversations with other young individuals about their connections with grandparents. Surprisingly, it was easier for them to discuss anxiety with their grandparents. Witnessing my daughter, Kaveri, overcome her own anxiety and emerge as a confident individual inspired me to cast her in the role.”